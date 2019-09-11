Dr. Frank Fazzolari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazzolari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Fazzolari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Fazzolari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Fazzolari works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2977
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fazzolari?
Dr. Fazzolari was kind, respectful and very responsive both during the visit and procedure as well as by telephone. He called in a timely manner with results and ensured I understood the results and the tests being done. He never seemed rushed or distracted. I always felt he was fully present with whatever we were discussing.
About Dr. Frank Fazzolari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043394893
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazzolari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazzolari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazzolari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazzolari works at
Dr. Fazzolari has seen patients for Heartburn, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazzolari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazzolari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazzolari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazzolari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazzolari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.