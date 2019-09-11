Overview

Dr. Frank Fazzolari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Fazzolari works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.