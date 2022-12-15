See All General Surgeons in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Frank Felts, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (180)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Felts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Felts works at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Carlsbad, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Memorial Medical Center
    2100 S Triviz Dr Ste G, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 556-1849
  2
    Memorial Weight Loss Center - Carlsbad
    2402 W Pierce St, Carlsbad, NM 88220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 556-1849

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 180 ratings
    Patient Ratings (180)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I met Dr. Felts today. I find myself very comfortable with him and his staff. Their knowledge put me at ease and I love the emphasis on patient education.
    Miranda — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Felts, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366406639
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott &amp; White Memorial Hospital|Scott And White Meml Hospital
    • Scott and White Memeorial Hospital
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Felts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felts has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    180 patients have reviewed Dr. Felts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

