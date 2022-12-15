Dr. Frank Felts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Felts, MD
Dr. Frank Felts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Memorial Medical Center2100 S Triviz Dr Ste G, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 556-1849
Memorial Weight Loss Center - Carlsbad2402 W Pierce St, Carlsbad, NM 88220 Directions (575) 556-1849
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I met Dr. Felts today. I find myself very comfortable with him and his staff. Their knowledge put me at ease and I love the emphasis on patient education.
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital|Scott And White Meml Hospital
- Scott and White Memeorial Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Felts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felts has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felts speaks Spanish.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Felts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.