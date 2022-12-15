Overview

Dr. Frank Felts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Felts works at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Carlsbad, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.