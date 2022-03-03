Overview of Dr. Frank Fera, MD

Dr. Frank Fera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Fera works at Prime Care Physicians P.l.l.c. in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.