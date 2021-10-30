See All Psychiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD

Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Commonwealth Medical College.

Dr. Fetterolf works at Frank A. Fetterolf, M.D. in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fetterolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shadyside
    401 Shady Ave Ste D103, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 832-9949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Fetterolf. He is competent and up-to-date about new medicines and breakthroughs in psychiatry. He is easy to talk to and I relate to him well. He returns my phone calls always right away. I have been his patient for several years and have a positive experience.
    — Oct 30, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285977439
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic Of Upmc
    Medical Education
    • The Commonwealth Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetterolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fetterolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fetterolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fetterolf works at Frank A. Fetterolf, M.D. in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fetterolf’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetterolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetterolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetterolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetterolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

