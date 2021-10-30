Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetterolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD
Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Commonwealth Medical College.
Dr. Fetterolf works at
Dr. Fetterolf's Office Locations
-
1
Shadyside401 Shady Ave Ste D103, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 832-9949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC Health Plan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fetterolf?
I highly recommend Dr. Fetterolf. He is competent and up-to-date about new medicines and breakthroughs in psychiatry. He is easy to talk to and I relate to him well. He returns my phone calls always right away. I have been his patient for several years and have a positive experience.
About Dr. Frank Fetterolf, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1285977439
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic Of Upmc
- The Commonwealth Medical College
- Cornell University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fetterolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fetterolf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fetterolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fetterolf works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetterolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetterolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetterolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetterolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.