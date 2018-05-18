Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filiberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD
Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Filiberto works at
Dr. Filiberto's Office Locations
Frank P Filiberto MD PA2105 Palm Bay Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 676-3101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frank Filiberto and his staff are very kind and professional. He is very patient and takes every second that he needs to answer any questions, and to make sure the surgery and recovery process are going as expected. Everything was explained thoroughly so there was no surprises. I was not rushed nor did I feel like just a patient, I was treated like family. Although I am in early stages of recovery I could not be happier with the results. Will recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University Miami
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filiberto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filiberto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filiberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filiberto works at
Dr. Filiberto speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Filiberto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filiberto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filiberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filiberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.