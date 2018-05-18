See All Plastic Surgeons in Palm Bay, FL
Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD

Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Filiberto works at FRANK P FILIBERTO MD in Palm Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Filiberto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frank P Filiberto MD PA
    2105 Palm Bay Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 676-3101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otitis
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Hearing Loss - Early Greying - Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 18, 2018
    Dr. Frank Filiberto and his staff are very kind and professional. He is very patient and takes every second that he needs to answer any questions, and to make sure the surgery and recovery process are going as expected. Everything was explained thoroughly so there was no surprises. I was not rushed nor did I feel like just a patient, I was treated like family. Although I am in early stages of recovery I could not be happier with the results. Will recommend him to all my family and friends.
    Pamela Washlick — May 18, 2018
    About Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • University Miami
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Filiberto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filiberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Filiberto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Filiberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Filiberto works at FRANK P FILIBERTO MD in Palm Bay, FL. View the full address on Dr. Filiberto’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Filiberto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filiberto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filiberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filiberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

