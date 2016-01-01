Dr. Frank Floca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Floca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Floca, MD
Dr. Frank Floca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Floca's Office Locations
Gero Psychiatric Associates7005 Mira Loma Ln Ste 102, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 795-4344
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Floca, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962443382
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floca speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Floca. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floca.
