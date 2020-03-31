Overview of Dr. Frank Genovese, MD

Dr. Frank Genovese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Genovese works at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.