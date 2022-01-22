Dr. Frank Gerardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Gerardi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste N100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 686-0500
NYU Langone Medical Associates Howard Beach15702 Crossbay Blvd Ste 204, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (929) 403-5190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
prohealth16450 Crossbay Blvd, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 843-1208
prohealth2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gerardi displays professionalism and takes pride in his work. Caring and sensitive to my needs.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356450571
- Cornell U/North Shore Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gerardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerardi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerardi has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.