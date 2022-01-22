Overview

Dr. Frank Gerardi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gerardi works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Howard Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.