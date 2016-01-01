Dr. Frank Gerow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Gerow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.
Texas Childrens Hospital6621 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 822-3117
Texas Children's Hospital Bellaire Specialty Care6330 West Loop S Ste 300, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 839-0164
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023055431
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gerow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerow has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerow.
