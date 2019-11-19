Dr. Frank Glover Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Glover Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Glover Jr, MD
Dr. Frank Glover Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Glover Jr works at
Dr. Glover Jr's Office Locations
Urology Institute Asc817 Smith Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 227-0086
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glover and his staff are wonderful ! Highly recommend him
About Dr. Frank Glover Jr, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801906433
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glover Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glover Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glover Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Glover Jr works at
Dr. Glover Jr has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glover Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.