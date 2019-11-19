Overview of Dr. Frank Glover Jr, MD

Dr. Frank Glover Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Glover Jr works at Urology Institute Asc in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.