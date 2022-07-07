Dr. Frank Granati, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Granati, DDS
Overview
Dr. Frank Granati, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Patchogue, NY.
Dr. Granati works at
Locations
Dental Care of Patchogue100 N Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 313-8378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice place
About Dr. Frank Granati, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, German
- Male
- 1821007030
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granati accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granati speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Granati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granati.
