Overview of Dr. Frank Grisafi, MD

Dr. Frank Grisafi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Grisafi works at Surgical Hospital At Southwoods in Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.