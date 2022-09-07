Dr. Frank Grisafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grisafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Grisafi, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Grisafi, MD
Dr. Frank Grisafi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Grisafi works at
Dr. Grisafi's Office Locations
Southwoods Pain & Spine Center250 Debartolo Pl, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 314-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr Grisaifi re: spinal stenosis problem and was determined that surgery was necessary. Doctor spent whatever time I needed to understand why and what was to be done. The follow up care by Dr. Grisafi and his entire staff was absolutely wonderful. They took the time to listen to my concerns and addressed each one in layman's terms1. Have been totally pain free since the surgery and would certainly recommend him for anyone in need of this type of surgery! Thanks Doctor as I have totally resumed my normal life now!
About Dr. Frank Grisafi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487865994
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisafi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grisafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisafi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisafi.
