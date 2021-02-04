Overview of Dr. Frank Haraf Jr, MD

Dr. Frank Haraf Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.



Dr. Haraf Jr works at The Children's Clinic of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.