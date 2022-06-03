Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Harper, MD
Dr. Frank Harper, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper's Office Locations
-
1
Frank Harper, MD890 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-9971
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
Dr Harper has been seeing my mom for over 2 years. He is the most incredible, compassionate, competent dr I have ever interacted with, ranging from NICU to Primary Care. He is the only reason my mom is alive today, other than the Grace of God, which is as important and as significant and is not discounted.
About Dr. Frank Harper, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1578676995
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.