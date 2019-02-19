Overview

Dr. Frank Harrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Harrell works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.