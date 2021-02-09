Dr. Frank Healey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Healey III, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Healey III, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Healey III works at
Locations
Borland Groover Clinic1658 St Vincents Way Ste 200, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 214-8100
Colon and Rectal Associates a Division of North Florida Surgeons4910 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 399-0667Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Healy did my rectal surgery approx feb 1, 1997. I am still kickin thanks to his confident bedside manner, which gave me confidence. Kenneth L Brown, Albany, oregon.’
About Dr. Frank Healey III, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1801857412
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hosp-Tulane Div
- New Jersey School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healey III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healey III works at
Dr. Healey III has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Healey III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healey III.
