Dr. Frank Hellinger II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami Med School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Hellinger II works at Central Florida Neurosurgery Institute - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.