Overview

Dr. Frank Henchy, MD is a Dermatologist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Henchy works at North Oaks Dermatology Associates, Hammond, LA in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Keloid Scar and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.