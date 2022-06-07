Dr. Frank Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hodges, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Hodges, MD
Dr. Frank Hodges, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Hodges works at
Dr. Hodges' Office Locations
Jason D. Cobb MD LLC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 220, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-4747
Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hodges is a 100% honest person you can trust. I went to see him after a car wreck and after my MRI he sat down and took the time to explain to me step by step what was wrong and what was needed to repair my back. He honestl;y cares about his patients....... When it comes time to have my surgery HE is the one that I will choose to operate on my back. Thanks Dr. Hodges for your time and experience.
About Dr. Frank Hodges, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215059746
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
