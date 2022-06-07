Overview of Dr. Frank Hodges, MD

Dr. Frank Hodges, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Hodges works at Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.