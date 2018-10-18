Dr. Frank Hoffmann III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hoffmann III, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Hoffmann III, MD
Dr. Frank Hoffmann III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Physicians' Hospital.
Dr. Hoffmann III's Office Locations
Thompson Orthopedic Clinic PA201 Oak Dr S Ste 104, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-3004
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great Staff and Dr Hoffman provided excellent treatment. Would highly recommend Dr Hoffman
About Dr. Frank Hoffmann III, MD
- English
- 1437181534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffmann III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann III.
