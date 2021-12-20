Dr. Frank Holladay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Holladay, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Holladay, MD
Dr. Frank Holladay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Holladay works at
Dr. Holladay's Office Locations
Shawnee Mission Prairie Star23351 Prairie Star Pkwy Ste A275, Lenexa, KS 66227 Directions (913) 955-3300
Livin Water Family Care8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 331, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 955-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! He was the only one who would listen to me and believe me that I was in excruciating pain. I had a pinched nerve from 2 crushed vertebrae in my neck. He did the surgery in 2006 (maybe 2005, not sure now) & I have had some pain recently since but only if I over do it physically and he said the vertebrae in between the two had arthritis in it. He did a great job! I am so thankful for him and his staff.
About Dr. Frank Holladay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801800685
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holladay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holladay works at
Dr. Holladay has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holladay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.
