Overview of Dr. Frank Holladay, MD

Dr. Frank Holladay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Holladay works at Heartland Neurosurgery in Lenexa, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.