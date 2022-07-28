See All Ophthalmologists in Bloomington, IN
Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD

Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Hrisomalos works at Eye Center of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hrisomalos' Office Locations

    Eye Center of Southern Indiana
    1011 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 727-4816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Hrisomalos recently preformed surgery to repair my macula-off retinal detachment. He was nothing short of AMAZING! He has a very caring soul and was very informative about my whole situation. He was wonderful during my initial visit before surgery and just as wonderful during surgery. He always explained what he was doing the whole time and reassured me numerous times I was doing great. 100 percent recommend this Doctor!
    Lana Blackwell — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003106824
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrisomalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hrisomalos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hrisomalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hrisomalos works at Eye Center of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hrisomalos’s profile.

    Dr. Hrisomalos has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hrisomalos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrisomalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrisomalos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrisomalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrisomalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

