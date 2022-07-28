Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrisomalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD
Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Hrisomalos' Office Locations
Eye Center of Southern Indiana1011 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 727-4816
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hrisomalos recently preformed surgery to repair my macula-off retinal detachment. He was nothing short of AMAZING! He has a very caring soul and was very informative about my whole situation. He was wonderful during my initial visit before surgery and just as wonderful during surgery. He always explained what he was doing the whole time and reassured me numerous times I was doing great. 100 percent recommend this Doctor!
About Dr. Frank Hrisomalos, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- 1003106824
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- St Vincent Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hrisomalos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrisomalos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrisomalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hrisomalos has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hrisomalos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrisomalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrisomalos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrisomalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrisomalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.