Dr. Frank Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology423 N 21st St Ste 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
About Dr. Frank Jackson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164421673
Education & Certifications
- Hospital University Pa
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jackson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.