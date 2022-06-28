See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD

Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Kuwamura works at Dr. Frank K Kuwamura III MD Spine Care in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kuwamura's Office Locations

    Dr. Frank K Kuwamura III MD Spine Care
    525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 640-9048
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 504-3650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184671398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuwamura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuwamura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuwamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuwamura works at Dr. Frank K Kuwamura III MD Spine Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kuwamura’s profile.

    Dr. Kuwamura has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuwamura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuwamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuwamura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuwamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuwamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

