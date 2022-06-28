Overview of Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD

Dr. Frank K Kuwamura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Kuwamura works at Dr. Frank K Kuwamura III MD Spine Care in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.