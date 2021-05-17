Overview

Dr. Frank Karpowicz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Karpowicz works at North Shore LIJ Suffolk Gastro in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Enteritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.