Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Katz, MD
Dr. Frank Katz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Flor Geola, M.d.11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 966-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing him for 2+ years and have already recommended him to others. He does not overprescribe. When he does prescribe, I feel confident about it because of his bedside manner. I wish the office faxes controlled substance prescriptions instead of mailing a hand-signed one, but that's it. The service is old school (with technology) but I care more about the quality of care
About Dr. Frank Katz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1700886777
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
