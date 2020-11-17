Overview of Dr. Frank Kim, MD

Dr. Frank Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at MultiCare Urology Northwest in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.