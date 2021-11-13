Overview

Dr. Frank Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Kim works at Center For Digestive Health & Nutrition in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.