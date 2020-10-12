Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD
Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimsey's Office Locations
- 1 979 E 3rd St Ste G15, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 490-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago I was referred to Dr. Kimsey by one of the residents under his tutelage. I found him to be friendly, a true gentleman and a scholar. Now, having new symptoms, my first thought has been to consult with him and ask his advice. I would not hesitate to recommend his services to family and friends. HP
About Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Kimsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimsey.
