Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD

Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kimsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    979 E 3rd St Ste G15, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 490-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2020
    Several years ago I was referred to Dr. Kimsey by one of the residents under his tutelage. I found him to be friendly, a true gentleman and a scholar. Now, having new symptoms, my first thought has been to consult with him and ask his advice. I would not hesitate to recommend his services to family and friends. HP
    About Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619062924
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Kimsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

