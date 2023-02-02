Overview of Dr. Frank King, MD

Dr. Frank King, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. King works at Mission Pain & Spine Institute in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.