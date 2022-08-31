Overview of Dr. Frank Knechtl, DO

Dr. Frank Knechtl, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Knechtl works at Mclaren McComb in Mount Clemens, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.