Dr. Frank Kohler, DO
Overview
Dr. Frank Kohler, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Locations
Vera Endocrine Associates Inc.1667 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 2, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-1414
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates - Endocrinology & Diabetes Care Center2500 Starling St Ste 501, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 466-5601Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was great. Very laid back. He is very conservative in his treatment which I appreciate. The staff seemed friendly.For me, the doctor and staff were great and I have no complaints. I appreciate his laid back nature and his ability to not "freak out" about my blood sugar numbers. His diagnosis and treatment plan have worked perfectly! For those with complaints about the staff. He does not own the practice and does not control the staff. He is just the doctor. Try to separate the two when providing your review.
About Dr. Frank Kohler, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356432090
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Meml Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
