Dr. Frank Kondos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Kondos works at Utica Park Clinic-South Memorial in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.