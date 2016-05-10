Dr. Konicek Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Konicek Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Konicek Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Konicek Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Kgo-gi Inc.3004 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 873-4600
-
2
Swedish Covenant Hospital5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konicek Jr?
Colonoscopy and Upper Gis for the past 18 years.
About Dr. Frank Konicek Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1619966447
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konicek Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konicek Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konicek Jr works at
Dr. Konicek Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konicek Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Konicek Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konicek Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konicek Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konicek Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.