Overview of Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM

Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kostylo works at Podiatry Associates Hilton Head in Hilton Head Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kostylo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates Hilton Head
    92 N Main St Ste E, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 689-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2023
    The Dr. Was able to see me 1 day after inquiring. Called to inform me of my lab results on a Saturday even though his office was closed. After 5 months of foot pain I'm on my way to recovery.
    Tom — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1831124874
    Education & Certifications

    • FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Kostylo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostylo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kostylo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kostylo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kostylo works at Podiatry Associates Hilton Head in Hilton Head Island, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kostylo’s profile.

    Dr. Kostylo has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostylo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostylo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostylo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostylo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostylo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

