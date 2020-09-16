Dr. Frank Koziara II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koziara II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Koziara II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Koziara II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Koziara II works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Pittsburgh PC3285 BABCOCK BLVD, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 318-0075
- 2 3 Saint Francis Way Bldg 3, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 318-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koziara II?
Doesn't waste time. Tells it to you straight. Very efficient. Staff at North Hills Passavent were awesome. I would recommend.
About Dr. Frank Koziara II, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295801082
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koziara II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koziara II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koziara II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koziara II works at
Dr. Koziara II has seen patients for Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koziara II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziara II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziara II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koziara II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koziara II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.