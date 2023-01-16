Overview

Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kronberg works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.