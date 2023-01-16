See All Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Kronberg works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida ENT Associates
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 (305) 595-6200
    Doral
    9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 (305) 822-9035
    Coral Gables
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 (305) 595-6200
    West kendall
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 (305) 595-6200
    Biscayne
    1444 Biscayne Blvd Ste 214, Miami, FL 33132 (305) 595-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 16, 2023
    Dr. Kronberg was absolutely amazing! Him and his staff were incredibly attentive and I felt very taken care of during my time under his care. I was suffering from a deviated septum for a very long time (I could barely breathe out of one of my nostrils). After the very successful procedure, I felt amazing. I barely had to take painkillers and the recovery itself was very smooth. I also want to thank their amazing treatment plan coordinator--Vanessa Pereira-- we had a sudden insurance change in the midst of planning the procedure and she made the transition flawless. I would recommend Dr. Kronberg and his staff to anyone who is looking for a professional ENT office.
    Kevin Barral — Jan 16, 2023
    About Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications
Residency

    • Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami S
    • Jacksonville Meml Hosp/U Miami
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kronberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kronberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kronberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

