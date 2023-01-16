Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Kronberg works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
2
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 822-9035
-
3
Coral Gables6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
4
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
5
Biscayne1444 Biscayne Blvd Ste 214, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kronberg was absolutely amazing! Him and his staff were incredibly attentive and I felt very taken care of during my time under his care. I was suffering from a deviated septum for a very long time (I could barely breathe out of one of my nostrils). After the very successful procedure, I felt amazing. I barely had to take painkillers and the recovery itself was very smooth. I also want to thank their amazing treatment plan coordinator--Vanessa Pereira-- we had a sudden insurance change in the midst of planning the procedure and she made the transition flawless. I would recommend Dr. Kronberg and his staff to anyone who is looking for a professional ENT office.
About Dr. Frank Kronberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366443384
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami S
- Jacksonville Meml Hosp/U Miami
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
