Dr. Frank La Marca, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frank La Marca, MD

Dr. Frank La Marca, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern

Dr. La Marca works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. La Marca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery
    1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 240, Jackson, MI 49201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 205-1591
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Frank La Marca, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548367808
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank La Marca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Marca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. La Marca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. La Marca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. La Marca works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI. View the full address on Dr. La Marca’s profile.

    Dr. La Marca has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Marca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. La Marca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Marca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Marca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Marca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

