Dr. Frank La Marca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Marca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank La Marca, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank La Marca, MD
Dr. Frank La Marca, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Dr. La Marca works at
Dr. La Marca's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 240, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-1591Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. La Marca?
Excellent. Easy to understand.
About Dr. Frank La Marca, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1548367808
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Marca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La Marca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Marca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Marca works at
Dr. La Marca has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Marca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. La Marca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Marca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Marca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Marca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.