See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Lacqua works at Moretti & Racco Medical Associates PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yunyun Lo, MD
Dr. Yunyun Lo, MD
2.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD
Dr. Gary Gwertzman, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Jerome Taylor, MD
Dr. Jerome Taylor, MD
3.3 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moretti & Racco Medical Associates PC
    7513 FORT HAMILTON PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 680-6604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lacqua?

    Aug 06, 2022
    He is a very attentive and extremely caring doctor. Even in a difficult situation, he is there to give you the best outcome of a challenging time. He is now my go to in this department. I don’t trust anyone else!
    Evana — Aug 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lacqua to family and friends

    Dr. Lacqua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lacqua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154395507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacqua works at Moretti & Racco Medical Associates PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lacqua’s profile.

    Dr. Lacqua has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacqua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Lacqua, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.