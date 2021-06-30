Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Lane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Frank E Lane MD9533 Losa Dr Ste 3, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 328-8093
- 2 368 Casa Linda Plz, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 328-8093
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Frank changed my life. I had debilitating depression and he thought outside of the box to find solutions - dna testing, diet, meditation, etc. I would recommend him to anyone struggling to find someone who actually listens and will help you find a solution.
About Dr. Frank Lane, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1588771257
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Psychiatry
