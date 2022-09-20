Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank Lester, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Lester, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Lester works at
Locations
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great professional. Caring and kind. A friend.
About Dr. Frank Lester, MD
- Cardiology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1871541482
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lester has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.