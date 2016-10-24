Dr. Frank Lieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lieu, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Lieu, MD
Dr. Frank Lieu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine.
Dr. Lieu's Office Locations
Plano Office3100 Midway Rd Ste 168, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-2688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lieu has been and is our trusted pediatrician for my four sons. Dr. Lieu has treated my children for 19 years and we could not be happier with having chosen this doctor from the start. We drive from Corinth to see Dr. Lieu!
About Dr. Frank Lieu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1972555829
Education & Certifications
- Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieu speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieu.
