Dr. Frank Lin, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Lin works at Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA
    315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 (626) 915-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I have heart burn for couple years but I always presume is gastric problems. And Nexium do help to relieve the discomfort. I went to see couple local doctors and nuclear stress test performed was told ok. Condition still persistent. One day I consulted with Dr. Lin, he scheduled me for PET scan stress test, turned out I have a blocked coronary artery, stent inserted after that. Since then, heartburn disappeared. Dr. Lin saved my life. I really appreciated him. He is the BEST.
    Chihsiung Lin — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1578880506
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York - Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA in Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

