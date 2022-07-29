Overview

Dr. Frank Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.