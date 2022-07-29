Dr. Frank Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I have heart burn for couple years but I always presume is gastric problems. And Nexium do help to relieve the discomfort. I went to see couple local doctors and nuclear stress test performed was told ok. Condition still persistent. One day I consulted with Dr. Lin, he scheduled me for PET scan stress test, turned out I have a blocked coronary artery, stent inserted after that. Since then, heartburn disappeared. Dr. Lin saved my life. I really appreciated him. He is the BEST.
About Dr. Frank Lin, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1578880506
Education & Certifications
- New York - Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.