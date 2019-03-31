See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Frank Lipman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Lipman, MD

Dr. Frank Lipman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    32 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010 (212) 255-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Mar 31, 2019
Dr Lipman was excellent in finding my daughter's health issue, We had extensive blood work and tests done with other doctor but they were not able to diagnose. Within half an hour, Dr Lipman was able to pinpoint the problem, recommended the specialist, and we found the right meds. He also gave us a follow up visit, and a wonderful nutritionist, Dawn to help our daughter gain back her weight and energy back. We are eternally grateful for his patience, kindness and professionalism.
— Mar 31, 2019
About Dr. Frank Lipman, MD

  Internal Medicine
  44 years of experience
  English
  1982602942
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
  Internal Medicine
