Dr. Frank Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lipman, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Lipman, MD
Dr. Frank Lipman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman's Office Locations
- 1 32 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 255-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipman?
Dr Lipman was excellent in finding my daughter's health issue, We had extensive blood work and tests done with other doctor but they were not able to diagnose. Within half an hour, Dr Lipman was able to pinpoint the problem, recommended the specialist, and we found the right meds. He also gave us a follow up visit, and a wonderful nutritionist, Dawn to help our daughter gain back her weight and energy back. We are eternally grateful for his patience, kindness and professionalism.
About Dr. Frank Lipman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1982602942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.