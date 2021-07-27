Overview of Dr. Frank Lombardo, MD

Dr. Frank Lombardo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Anderson Orthopedic Research Institute



Dr. Lombardo works at Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.