Dr. Frank Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Lopez, MD
Dr. Frank Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.1245 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 305, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 293-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez and his staff are amazing! My daughter has been seeing him for a few years and he’s always patient, knowleable and always takes his time. If you leave the office a message, they return your call quickly. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Frank Lopez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154453397
Education & Certifications
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
