Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Lopez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jasper, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Digestive Healthcare of Ga Endo Ctr Mountainside134 Mountainside Village Pkwy Bldg 500, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (706) 253-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Lopez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Overlook Hosp
- Overlook Hosp
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.