Dr. Frank Lusher, MD

Dermatology
1.6 (13)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Lusher, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.

Dr. Lusher works at LASER DERMATOLOGY SURGERY CTR in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ct Dermatology & Associates A Professional Medical Corporation
    15336 Devonshire St Ste 1, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 894-5616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Frank Lusher, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912096280
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lusher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lusher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lusher works at LASER DERMATOLOGY SURGERY CTR in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lusher’s profile.

    Dr. Lusher has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

