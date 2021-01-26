See All Plastic Surgeons in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Frank Madda, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (54)
Map Pin Small Hoffman Estates, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frank Madda, MD

Dr. Frank Madda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Medical College, Chicago Il

Dr. Madda works at Suburban Plastic Surgery in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Madda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hoffman Estates Office
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 601, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Frank C. Madda MD
    3800 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Frank Madda, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700925963
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Medical College, Chicago Il
    Internship
    • Rush Med College Chicago Il
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyoal University, Chicago, Il Bs
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Madda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Madda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

