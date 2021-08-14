Dr. Frank Manetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Manetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Manetta, MD
Dr. Frank Manetta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Manetta works at
Dr. Manetta's Office Locations
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southside Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (570) 807-0384
- 3 270 05 76 Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manetta is a tremendous doctor and Healthcare provider. Just over 5 years ago he performed quadruple bypass surgery on me and saved my life. He was patient and explained prior to the surgery the process, and was tremendously helpful during a difficult time. Thanks Dr. MANETTA!
About Dr. Frank Manetta, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235209396
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital|Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manetta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manetta speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Manetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.